GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nana Akua: Albanian flag draped over Winston Churchill in protests ahead of remembrance Sunday” – below is their description.

Nana Akua: Remembrance Sunday makes me immensely proud to be part of this great nation and hugely proud to be British. This is why I find it somewhat disgusting when those who come to this country – many exploiting the UK's generous nature – denigrate it.

