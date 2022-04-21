Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

by

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says the police investigation into partygate should be allowed to finish before further action is taken.

He told Kay Burley: “I think you’ll find most of my colleagues, who are fair-minded, who believe in due process, will vote for the amendment – because it’s the right thing to do.”

Nadhim Zahawi is a British-Kurdish politician who has served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry since 2019 and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment since 2020.

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

