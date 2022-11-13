N Korean missile tests: border residents in S Korea fear war

N korean missile tests: border residents in s korea fear war

A flurry of recent missile launches by North Korea has been high on the agenda of security discussions.

The tensions with North Korea are most concerning for those closest to the DMZ — the famed demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.

South Koreans living near the border are increasingly worried about their livelihoods and the threat of full-scale war.

Al Jazeera’s @Rob McBride reports from the northernmost corner of South Korea’s east coast, which has been at the centre of recent military exchanges.

