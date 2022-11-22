Mystery taxi driver saves man from burning car in New Brunswick

by
Heather Purcell believes fate played a role in her witnessing a local act of heroism over the weekend when a taxi driver, whose identity is unknown, pulled an unconscious man from a burning car in Saint John, N.B.

On Saturday, shortly after dropping her husband off at work, Purcell came to a stop sign when she saw a car engulfed in smoke.

Moments after noticing a taxi parked along the road nearby, the taxi driver stopped her and asked her to speak with 911 operators he had on the phone, saying he had trouble speaking English.

Shortly after the man was safely pulled from the car, emergency crews arrived on the scene.

According to Purcell, another two to three minutes in the car likely would have proved fatal.

Robert Lothian speaks with the woman who was on hand to witness the rescue.

