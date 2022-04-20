CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Music NFT service Royal sees $1 million in fan interest, says CEO and DJ Justin Blau” – below is their description.

CNBC.com’s Sunny Kim sits down with Royal CEO and DJ Justin Blau to discuss music and NFT, surging fan interest in fractionalized ownership of music and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

