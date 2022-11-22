NBC News published this video item, entitled “MTP NOW Nov. 22 — Colorado Springs Latest And The State’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker” – below is their description.

Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone (D), the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker, discusses what states could do legislatively to protect the LGBTQ community. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, founding director of American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research Lab, talks about the danger of letting hate speech go unchecked. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold discusses threats against election workers. Yamiche Alcindor. Fair Shakir and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. NBC News YouTube Channel

