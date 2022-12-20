NBC News published this video item, entitled “MTP NOW Dec. 20 — Sen. Tina Smith; Election Reform; Title 42 Legal Battle” – below is their description.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) talks about possible reforms for cryptocurrency regulations and the border crisis as Title 42 is set to expire. Matthew Seligman discusses the bipartisan agreement to reform the electoral counting process, calling it a “historic achievement” for Congress. Tia Mitchell, Faiz Shakir and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.