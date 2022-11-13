NBC News published this video item, entitled “MTP Compressed: GOP Must ‘Welcome’ Changes To Party Leadership As Democrats Retain Senate Control” – below is their description.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joined “Meet the Press” to discuss the midterm election results as Democrats retain control of Congress and the path for a Republican-controlled House narrows. Cassidy, who voted to impeach former President Trump, blamed the former president for the Senate losses. Cassidy said candidates who “are talking about the future” over-performed. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) joined to talk about President Biden’s approval among the party and what Senate Democrats plan to work on ahead of the next Congress. Anita Dunn, White House Senior Adviser, talks about President Biden’s performance and whether he should change the party’s messaging following the election. NBC News YouTube Channel

