This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

DW News published this video item, entitled “Mounting reports of violence against women and children in Ukraine | DW News” – below is their description.

DW correspondent Rebecca Ritters speaks to Lydmyla Denisova, ombudswomen at the Ukrainian Commission of Human Rights. Ukrainians have been calling the Commission via hotline reporting cases of immense violence against women and children. DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.