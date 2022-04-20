Mounting reports of violence against women and children in Ukraine | DW News

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
DW correspondent Rebecca Ritters speaks to Lydmyla Denisova, ombudswomen at the Ukrainian Commission of Human Rights. Ukrainians have been calling the Commission via hotline reporting cases of immense violence against women and children.
DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.
Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.