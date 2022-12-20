Mother of Delhi gang-rape victim speaks on daughter’s killing 10 years later

by
Mother of delhi gang-rape victim speaks on daughter’s killing 10 years later

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Mother of Delhi gang-rape victim speaks on daughter’s killing 10 years later” – below is their description.

December 2022 marks a decade since the horrific gang rape and murder that took place on a bus in Delhi, India. On December 16, 2012, Jyoti Singh was brutally attacked and tortured before being dumped along a roadside. The 23-year-old died 13 days later from her injuries, but managed to identify her attackers. Ten years on, her surviving mother speaks about the pain of losing her daughter.

