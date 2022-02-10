Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘Most dangerous moment’ in European Ukrain crisis, says Johnson meeting with Nato chief” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has said the Ukraine crisis has entered ‘the most dangerous moment’ on a visit to Nato’s headquarters as Russian forces continue their military buildup on the borders of its southern neighbour.

Military analysts estimate Moscow has massed more than 135,000 troops on the borders of Ukraine, both in Russia and in Belarus – and some now believe nearly all the necessary elements are in place if Putin wanted to attack.

Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg said a political solution was still possible but warned Russia would ‘pay a high price’ if they chose confrontation

Guardian News YouTube Channel