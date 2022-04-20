NBC News published this video item, entitled “Mortgage Rates Soar As Housing Market Cools” – below is their description.

Economists say the housing market could be cooling down. The housing inventory is at the lowest since 1999 as builders continue to be bogged down by the lack of labor, lagging delivery times, and the soaring cost of materials. For potential homeowners, experts say consider expanding your search. NBC News YouTube Channel

