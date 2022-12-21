Morocco’s Atlas Lions receive hero’s welcome on return home

Morocco's atlas lions receive hero's welcome on return home

Morocco's national football team have arrived back home after making history at the World Cup.

Morocco’s national football team have arrived back home after making history at the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions stunned the football world by defeating European giants Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to become the first African country to make it to the semifinals.

Fans lined the streets of Rabat to welcome the team home.

Al Jazeera’s @NicolasHaque reports from Rabat, Morocco.

Morocco, a North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences. Marrakesh’s medina, a mazelike medieval quarter, offers entertainment in its Djemaa el-Fna square and souks (marketplaces) selling ceramics, jewelry and metal lanterns. The capital Rabat’s Kasbah of the Udayas is a 12th-century royal fort overlooking the water. 

Portugal is a southern European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. Its location on the Atlantic Ocean has influenced many aspects of its culture: salt cod and grilled sardines are national dishes, the Algarve’s beaches are a major destination and much of the nation’s architecture dates to the 1500s–1800s, when Portugal had a powerful maritime empire. 

Spain, a country on Europe’s Iberian Peninsula, includes 17 autonomous regions with diverse geography and cultures. Capital city Madrid is home to the Royal Palace and Prado museum, housing works by European masters. Segovia has a medieval castle (the Alcázar) and an intact Roman aqueduct. Catalonia’s capital, Barcelona, is defined by Antoni Gaudí’s whimsical modernist landmarks like the Sagrada Família church. 

