Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Morocco’s Atlas Lions receive hero’s welcome on return home” – below is their description.

Morocco’s national football team have arrived back home after making history at the World Cup. The Atlas Lions stunned the football world by defeating European giants Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to become the first African country to make it to the semifinals. Fans lined the streets of Rabat to welcome the team home. Al Jazeera’s @NicolasHaque reports from Rabat, Morocco. – Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

