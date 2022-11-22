NBC News published this video item, entitled “Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 22” – below is their description.
Tributes pour in for the victims of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting at an LGBTQ friendly club, tens of millions of Americans take to the skies ahead of a busy Thanksgiving travel season, and President Biden takes part in the annual White House Thanksgiving turkey pardoning.
