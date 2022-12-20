NBC News published this video item, entitled “Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Dec. 20” – below is their description.

The January 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Former President Trump, an arctic blast brings dangerously cold temperatures to millions across the country, and the Supreme Court temporarily blocks the Biden administration’s plan to lift Title 42. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.