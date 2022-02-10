Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “More States Lift Indoor Mask Mandates as Omicron Eases” – below is their description.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is lifting a mask mandate for businesses that don’t check Covid-19 vaccination status, citing high inoculation rates and low transmissions across the state. The rule, which Hochul implemented amid the omicron-induced surge in infections, will be dropped as of Thursday. Mask mandates will remain in place in schools, health-care facilities and nursing homes, although Hochul said dropping masks in March is a “strong possibility.” Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

