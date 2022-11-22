More rate rises forecast, Teen flung from stolen car in crash | 9 News Australia

More rate rises forecast, teen flung from stolen car in crash | 9 news australia

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “More rate rises forecast, Teen flung from stolen car in crash | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has warned Australians to brace for higher inflation as interest rates are set to rise again next month. A 15-year-old is fighting for life after being flung from a stolen car that crashed into a power pole in Queensland.

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

