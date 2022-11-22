9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “More rate rises forecast, Teen flung from stolen car in crash | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has warned Australians to brace for higher inflation as interest rates are set to rise again next month. A 15-year-old is fighting for life after being flung from a stolen car that crashed into a power pole in Queensland. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

