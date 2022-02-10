ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “More American states drop mask mandates due to decrease in coronavirus cases | The World” – below is their description.
New York and Rhode Island are the latest American states to announce an end to COVID-19 mask mandates. A host of others have already dropped face coverings in most indoor public places, including schools. They say it’s thanks to a decrease in coronavirus cases, but as Tahlea Aualiitia reports, not everyone is convinced.ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
