Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “‘Monsoon wedding the musical’ premieres in Qatar during World Cup” – below is their description.

Sports and weddings are two things that draw people from around the world.

The stage musical production of Mira Nair’s successful 2001 Indian comedy-drama Monsoon Wedding has finally made its debut in Doha.

The musical is part of the lively cultural program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and beyond.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Khan joined the creators at a rehearsal in Doha’s Souq Waqif, Qatar.

