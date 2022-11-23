Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “‘Monsoon wedding the musical’ premieres in Qatar during World Cup” – below is their description.
Sports and weddings are two things that draw people from around the world.
The stage musical production of Mira Nair’s successful 2001 Indian comedy-drama Monsoon Wedding has finally made its debut in Doha.
The musical is part of the lively cultural program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and beyond.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Khan joined the creators at a rehearsal in Doha’s Souq Waqif, Qatar.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
#worldcup2022 #qatar2022 #monsoonwedding #monsoonweddingmusical #qatar #souqwaqifAl Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.