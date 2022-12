CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Momentum Advisors Allan Boomer offers his bullish outlook on consumer stocks” – below is their description.

Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors managing partner and chief investment officer, joins ‘The Exchange’ to offer three stock picks that will benefit from a resilient consumer next year. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

