The Independent published this video item, entitled “Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in Paris during ‘girls trip'” – below is their description.

A woman’s best friend convinced her to go on a “girls trip” to Paris but realised it was a ruse when her boyfriend showed up to propose.

Alli Sims, 26, was in cahoots with her friend Freya Mohr’s now-fiancé, Caleb Kemp, 22, to set up a surprise proposal in the French capital.

Alli convinced two of her friends to join them – under the guise of a Christmas weekend away.

But they surprised Freya, 23, when her boyfriend, Caleb, a content and community executive, suddenly appeared on the Pont Neuf bridge and got down on one knee to propose.

