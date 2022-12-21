Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in Paris during ‘girls trip’

by
Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in paris during 'girls trip'

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in Paris during ‘girls trip'” – below is their description.

A woman’s best friend convinced her to go on a “girls trip” to Paris but realised it was a ruse when her boyfriend showed up to propose.

Alli Sims, 26, was in cahoots with her friend Freya Mohr’s now-fiancé, Caleb Kemp, 22, to set up a surprise proposal in the French capital.

Alli convinced two of her friends to join them – under the guise of a Christmas weekend away.

But they surprised Freya, 23, when her boyfriend, Caleb, a content and community executive, suddenly appeared on the Pont Neuf bridge and got down on one knee to propose.

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Live: Hong Kong celebrates New Year’s Eve with light show

Category: News

Live: New Zealand welcomes 2023 with light show

Category: Construction, News

Drone footage shows stunning, snowy aftermath of Buffalo blizzard

Category: News

In This Story: Paris

Paris, France‘s capital, is a major European city and a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Its 19th-century cityscape is crisscrossed by wide boulevards and the River Seine. Major landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the 12th-century, Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées.

3 Recent Items: Paris

Kurdish community marches in Paris to pay tribute to shooting victims

Category: News

Protesters in Paris march for Kurdish shooting victims | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Watch again: Paris’ Kurdish community holds march in tribute to victims of deadly attack

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.