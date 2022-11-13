The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Moment explosion goes off on Istanbul’s busiest shopping street” – below is their description.

An explosion rocked Istanbul’s best-known shopping street on Sunday, killing at least six and injuring 53 more people.

The explosion rang out in Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon, when Istanbul’s main pedestrian shopping street is typically thronged with crowds.

Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/11/13/istanbul-explosion-leaves-least-six-dead/

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#istanbul #explosion

The Telegraph YouTube Channel