by
The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Moment explosion goes off on Istanbul’s busiest shopping street” – below is their description.

An explosion rocked Istanbul’s best-known shopping street on Sunday, killing at least six and injuring 53 more people.

The explosion rang out in Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon, when Istanbul’s main pedestrian shopping street is typically thronged with crowds.

Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/11/13/istanbul-explosion-leaves-least-six-dead/

About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

