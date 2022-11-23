The Independent published this video item, entitled “Moment 365ft Redcar blast furnace is demolished marking end of era for Teesside steel” – below is their description.

The Redcar blast furnace was demolished on Wednesday, 23 November, in a controlled explosion.

Once standing at 365ft tall, the former steelworks site has been destroyed to make way for the Teesworks industrial zone.

Footage shows the moment the blast furnace, which dates back to the 1970s, fell to the ground.

A 250-metre exclusion zone was set up ahead of the explosion, which took place at 9am.

Four enormous gas stoves which heated the furnace will be demolished in December.

