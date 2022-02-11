MOFA: China always adheres to common, comprehensive, cooperative, sustainable security vision

CGTN published this video item, entitled "MOFA: China always adheres to common, comprehensive, cooperative, sustainable security vision"

China has always adhered to a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security vision so as to promote global strategic balance and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the international community at the Munich Security Conference on February 10, 2007, that irresponsible U.S. policies were spreading instability and risks of wars, and that the dangers were greater than ever. He also touched on NATO expansion, resolution of conflicts, arbitrary resort to war and counterterrorism.

Commenting on whether President Putin’s projection 15 years ago has become a reality, Zhao reiterated China’s security concept at a press conference in Beijing.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/China-s-vision-to-promote-global-strategic-balance-and-stability-17yJ4q3OyYg/index.html

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

