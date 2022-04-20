Mixed Messages After Mask Mandate Lifted For Public Transportation

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Mixed Messages After Mask Mandate Lifted For Public Transportation” – below is their description.

U.S. airlines have dropped their mask requirements, and many are filled with mixed emotions. The order was struck down by a Trump-appointed federal judge who ruled the CDC had exceeded its authority in requiring masks on public transportation. The ruling comes days after the CDC and TSA had extended the mask rule in response to the fast-spreading Covid variant. The CDC continues to recommend people wear masks during travel.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

In This Story: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the national public health agency of the United States. It is a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

