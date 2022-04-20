NBC News published this video item, entitled “Mixed Messages After Mask Mandate Lifted For Public Transportation” – below is their description.

U.S. airlines have dropped their mask requirements, and many are filled with mixed emotions. The order was struck down by a Trump-appointed federal judge who ruled the CDC had exceeded its authority in requiring masks on public transportation. The ruling comes days after the CDC and TSA had extended the mask rule in response to the fast-spreading Covid variant. The CDC continues to recommend people wear masks during travel. NBC News YouTube Channel

