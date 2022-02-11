Mission 100: Peking Opera – Episode 12

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Mission 100: Peking Opera – Episode 12” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Mission-100-Peking-Opera-Episode-12-17yWBB87cg8/index.html

Lights! Camera! Action! It’s showtime. The journey of our Peking Opera apprentice Nadim is coming to a close and on Day 100 he faces the ultimate test: performing in front of an audience. Is he ready to take to the stage? How did he do? And what did his teachers say about him? Watch Nadim’s public debut as a Wusheng, or male warrior.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Outside perimeter of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire

Category: News

开头前25分钟

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....