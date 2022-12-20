The Independent published this video item, entitled “Missing two year old located in woods after officers deploy drone with thermal camera” – below is their description.

Police officers located a missing two-year-old in a wooded area in Freetown, Massachusetts, using a drone with a thermal camera.

Authorities were alerted to the missing toddler at around 10pm on Friday, 16 December.

They launched a drone, which identified a heat signature around a quarter of a mile away from where the child was last seen.

Officers were then deployed to rescue the toddler.

“This incident was the perfect example of where the crossroads of technology and good teamwork came together,” Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian P Levesque said.

Watch more here at Independent TV https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel