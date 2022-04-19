MIQ could have been scrapped, calls for port inquiry & further sanctions on Russia | nzherald.co.nz

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “MIQ could have been scrapped, calls for port inquiry & further sanctions on Russia | nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.

Why MIQ could’ve ended a lot earlier, calls for an inquiry at New Zealand’s ports and more sanctions imposed on Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3re9ICr

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Ardern in Singapore, Russia attacks Livi, China in Pacific – Focus Morning Bulletin | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Covid Outbreak | Monday 18th April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Focus: Ukranian Refugees escape Russian ‘bandits and butchers’ for new life in NZ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

In This Story: New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

4 Recent Items: New Zealand

Solomon Islands opposition MP on the security pact with China | ABC News

Category: News

Most Iconic Drop Goals in History!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

How the All Blacks Keep Winning!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Ukrainians relishing NZ freedoms after moving from war-torn country

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

As Russian mothers mourn sons killed in Ukraine, support for Putin’s war remains solid | ITV News

Category: News

Ukraine war: What happened on day 55?

Category: News

Ukraine War: The battle for the Donbas begins

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....