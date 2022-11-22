Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Millions of Ukrainians at Risk Due to Destroyed Infrastructure: WHO” – below is their description.

The World Health Organization warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter due to damaged or destroyed infrastructure that has left 10 million people, or around one-quarter of the population, without power.

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC suggested it may cut gas flows to Europe next week via its only remaining route in Ukraine, the latest blow to the continent’s supply crunch.

Russia is poised for a 5.6% slump in gross domestic product in 2023 after a 3.9% contraction this year, according to new forecasts published by the Paris-based OECD. In the euro area, Germany — the bloc’s biggest economy — and Finland are seen shrinking the most, with 0.3% declines.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel