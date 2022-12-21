Global News published this video item, entitled “Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration” – below is their description.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, was turned into a street party on Tuesday, as millions of people celebrated the country’s first World Cup victory since 1986.

Argentina defeated France in the World Cup Final on Sunday in dramatic fashion, a match many are calling one of the greatest ever.

Ross Lord has more on the chaotic celebrations in the Argentinian capital and where some fans think soccer superstar Lionel Messi ranks in the debate among the sport’s greatest players.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9363590/world-cup-argentina-parade-fans/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #argentina #worldcup2022

Global News YouTube Channel