Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration

by
Global News published this video item, entitled "Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration"

Buenos Aires, Argentina, was turned into a street party on Tuesday, as millions of people celebrated the country’s first World Cup victory since 1986.

Argentina defeated France in the World Cup Final on Sunday in dramatic fashion, a match many are calling one of the greatest ever.

Ross Lord has more on the chaotic celebrations in the Argentinian capital and where some fans think soccer superstar Lionel Messi ranks in the debate among the sport’s greatest players.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9363590/world-cup-argentina-parade-fans/

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

