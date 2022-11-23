GBNews published this video item, entitled “Migrant hotels: Home Office asylum failures ‘costing a fortune!’ | Pat McFadden MP” – below is their description.

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden MP: 'The Home Office has ended up booked hotels around the country to put people up for extended periods of time because of their own failure to process [asylum] applications and it's costing a fortune.'

