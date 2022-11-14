Migrant deal ‘too little, too late’ – Labour

Migrant deal 'too little, too late' - labour

Labour has criticised the deal the UK has signed with France, with shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock saying it is “too little, too late”.

He told Sky’s Kay Burley the “broken asylum processing system” was at “the heart of this issue”.

