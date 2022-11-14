Sky News published this video item, entitled “Migrant deal ‘too little, too late’ – Labour” – below is their description.

Labour has criticised the deal the UK has signed with France, with shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock saying it is “too little, too late”. He told Sky’s Kay Burley the “broken asylum processing system” was at “the heart of this issue”. #skynews #migration #labour Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.