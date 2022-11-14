Sky News published this video item, entitled “Migrant deal ‘not a silver bullet’ – Home Secretary” – below is their description.

The Home Secretary has signed a long-awaited deal with France, aimed at tackling the growing migrant crisis.

The move means more police officers, more money, and new technology will be introduced to help stop people-smuggling gangs behind the crossings.

Speaking in Paris, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said “illegal migration is totally unacceptable”

