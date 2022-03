1News published this video item, entitled “Middlemore says anticipated ‘Omicron surge’ now underway in its community” – below is their description.

There are now more than 1000 omicron cases in Counties Manukau and doctors at Middlemore say more positive cases are turning up every day. 1News YouTube Channel

