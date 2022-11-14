ABC News published this video item, entitled “Michelle Obama’s mom, friends share never-before-told stories about her: Part 4” – below is their description.

The women shared a candid and laughter-filled conversation about what they’ve experienced with each other and the importance of connection. Stream the full 20/20 special “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” on hulu. #michelleobama #thelightwecarry ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.