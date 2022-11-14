ABC News published this video item, entitled “Michelle Obama surprises fans with messages on perseverance: Part 6” – below is their description.

The former first lady spoke with young women who shared their stories through letters that, in-part, inspired Obama’s upcoming novel and discussed what she’s learned about finding courage. Stream the full 20/20 special “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” on hulu. #michelleobama #thelightwecarry ABC News YouTube Channel

