Michelle obama reflects on what her 2016 remarks mean to her years later: part 5

The former first lady famously said “when they go low, we go high” in a 2016 speech. Today, Obama told Robin Roberts the remarks still resonate with her during times of fear or negativity. Stream the full 20/20 special “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” on hulu. #michelleobama #thelightwecarry ABC News YouTube Channel

