Mexico protests: thousands oppose electoral reform plan

Tens of thousands of people in Mexico have protested against government plans to overhaul the country’s electoral authority.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the proposed reforms will cut costs and increase transparency.

But protesters say the changes threaten Mexico’s democracy.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rappalo reports from Mexico City.

