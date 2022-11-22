Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Mexico fans celebrate before their team playing against Poland” – below is their description.
A group of Mexico supporters were in a jubilant mood ahead of their Group C match against Poland.
Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat met with a group of Mexican fans on their way to watch the match at 974 stadium.
#Qatar2022 #2022FIFAWorldCup #MexicoPolandMatch #Mexico #MexicoFans
