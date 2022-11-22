Mexico fans celebrate before their team playing against Poland

by
Mexico fans celebrate before their team playing against poland

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Mexico fans celebrate before their team playing against Poland” – below is their description.

A group of Mexico supporters were in a jubilant mood ahead of their Group C match against Poland.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat met with a group of Mexican fans on their way to watch the match at 974 stadium.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

#Qatar2022 #2022FIFAWorldCup #MexicoPolandMatch #Mexico #MexicoFans

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Crusaders banned from World Cup | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Fears in Syria’s Azaz as threat of conflict rises once again

Category: News

In This Story: Mexico

Mexico is a country in the southern portion of North America. It is the most populous Spanish-speaking nation. Mexico City is its capital city and largest metropolis.

Mexico became an independent nation state after the successful Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1821.

Mexico is a developing country, but has the world’s 15th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 11th-largest by PPP, with the United States being its largest economic partner. Since 2006, a conflict between the government and drug trafficking syndicates has led to over 120,000 deaths.

Mexico receives a significant number of tourists every year; in 2018, it was the 6th most-visited country in the world, with 39 million international arrivals.

4 Recent Items: Mexico

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Messi magic helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Watch again: Fans arrive for Argentina vs Mexico at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

In This Story: Poland

Poland, officially the Republic of Poland, is a country located in Central Europe. It is divided into 16 administrative provinces, covering an area of 312,696 square kilometres, and has a largely temperate seasonal climate.

Poland’s capital and largest metropolis is Warsaw.

2 Recent Items: Poland

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.