Mexican Authorities Arrest 3 Over Murdered Journalist

Mexican federal authorities in coordination with authorities in Baja California have arrested three people in relation to the killing of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López.

Mexico’s Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, said the motive for the killing remained unknown and the investigation was still ongoing.

On January 23, reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death outside her home.

In 2019 she had reached out to Mexico’s president to plead for help, saying she feared for her life because of a dispute with a prominent politician.

The journalist’s killing had been the second in the border city of Tijuana in the space of a week, after crime photographer Margarito Martínez was gunned down outside his home on January 17.

The unprecedented spate of killings has put reporters on edge across Mexico, and sparked protests earlier this year.

The government says over 50 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018.

