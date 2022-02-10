Sky News published this video item, entitled “Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her job, Sadiq Khan confirms” – below is their description.

Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her role as head of the Met Police, the Mayor of London has confirmed.

Sadiq Khan had put the Metropolitan Commissioner “on notice” last week after the police watchdog published messages sent by officers that used sexist, racist and homophobic language.

He said his entire trust in the Met hinged on her coming up with a robust plan for dealing with the anti-social behaviour.

But he said he was “not satisfied” with the Commissioner’s response.

