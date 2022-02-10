Sky News published this video item, entitled “Met Chief resignation: Activist Patsy Stevenson says ‘radical change is needed'” – below is their description.

Women’s rights activist Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil, said she was pleased Dame Cressida Dick had resigned and said “radical change was needed”. Warning: Footage contains flash photography Sky News YouTube Channel

