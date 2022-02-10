Met Chief resignation: Activist Patsy Stevenson says ‘radical change is needed’

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Met Chief resignation: Activist Patsy Stevenson says ‘radical change is needed'” – below is their description.

Women’s rights activist Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil, said she was pleased Dame Cressida Dick had resigned and said “radical change was needed”.

Warning: Footage contains flash photography

Sky News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

In This Story: Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, left a friend’s home in the Clapham neighborhood of London at 9 p.m. on March 3 2021. She never arrived at her Brixton home, some 50 minutes walk away. It was later discovered she had been kidnapped, raped and murdered by an off duty Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, who, after his arrest in June, in July 2021 pleaded guilty to all three offences, and was imprisoned for life without parole.

