by
Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Messi Evacuated by Helicopter as Argentina Fans Swarm World Cup Parade” – below is their description.

Millions of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires Tuesday to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup title, disrupting a planned parade route and forcing Lionel Messi and his teammates to abandon an open-top bus to instead fly over the city in helicopters.

The football-crazed country has been overwhelmed with jubilant celebrations since Sunday when Argentina beat France for its third World Cup title, and first in 36 years. After crowds swarmed the team bus upon arrival at 3 a.m. at the airport, the planned trip through the city at midday was interrupted with at least 4 million people in the streets, according to Clarin.

A video shared on social media showed a fan dropping from a bridge onto the team bus carrying Messi with another missing the vehicle and falling into the crowd. Around the same time, Chiqui Tapia, the head of the Football Association, said they were unable to continue by bus and apologized to supporters who turned out early.

Enzo Fernandez, a midfielder on the team, posted a picture of himself in a helicopter with a headset on and a presidential spokeswoman confirmed the players were flying over the crowds since the roads were clogged due to the “explosion of happiness.”

After President Alberto Fernandez decreed a national holiday for the celebrations, wild scenes broadcast on local TV have shown people filling highway bridges, climbing light posts and vehicles while singing and waving shirts and flags in the nation of 46 million. The poor planning and security failure to protect the team bus is likely to prompt finger-pointing in the aftermath.

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

