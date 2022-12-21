7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Melissa Gibson and Freddy Hartigan give eulogy to Queensland Police constable Rachel McCrow | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Senior Constable Melissa Gibson and Constable Freddy Hartigan have given the eulogy for Constable Rachel McCrow at Wednesday’s Queensland Police memorial service in Brisbane. “She was the kindest and most positive person I know. She had the purest of souls and the warmest of hearts.” – Melissa Gibson. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.