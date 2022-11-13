7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Melbourne family grieving the loss of their little boy – crushed in a garage door tragedy | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Grieving parents are mourning the death of their only child – after the 9-year-old was crushed while playing on a garage door at an apartment complex in Melbourne. The boy’s friend survived the tragedy – but was rushed to hospital with serious injuries – as family members question why there wasn’t an emergency stop button. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.