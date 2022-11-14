7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Melbourne e-scooter riders taking dangerous wrong turns and causing traffic chaos | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A growing number of e-scooter riders are dicing with death by heading onto major roads, and even into tunnels. Many blame their navigation system for leading them on dangerous routes. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

