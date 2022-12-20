Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Meghan Markle article backlash – what should happen to Jeremy Clarkson?” – below is their description.

A column in the Sun by Jeremy Clarkson, in which he expressed his ‘hatred’ of Meghan Markle, has become the most complained about article ever, according to the press regulator Ipso.

The piece, which has since been taken down, outlined in graphic terms the presenter’s desire to see Meghan Markle publically humiliated, bringing tens of thousands of complaints and sparking outrage from MPs and even Clarkson’s own daughter.

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel