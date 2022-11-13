NBC News published this video item, entitled “Meet The Press Full Broadcast — Nov. 13” – below is their description.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss Republicans’ underwhelming electoral performance and the resurgence of election denialism in Arizona. In an exclusive interview, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) provides a vision of the Democratic Senate agenda following a history-defying midterm win. Senior Adviser to President Biden Anita Dunn discusses the White House’s priorities following an unexpected midterm victory for Democrats and shrinking enthusiasm for Biden’s potential run for a second term. Stephen Hayes, Hallie Jackson, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Jake Sherman join the Meet the Press roundtable.NBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.