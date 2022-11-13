Meet The Press Full Broadcast — Nov. 13

by
Meet the press full broadcast — nov. 13

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Meet The Press Full Broadcast — Nov. 13” – below is their description.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss Republicans’ underwhelming electoral performance and the resurgence of election denialism in Arizona. In an exclusive interview, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) provides a vision of the Democratic Senate agenda following a history-defying midterm win. Senior Adviser to President Biden Anita Dunn discusses the White House’s priorities following an unexpected midterm victory for Democrats and shrinking enthusiasm for Biden’s potential run for a second term. Stephen Hayes, Hallie Jackson, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Jake Sherman join the Meet the Press roundtable.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 17

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Arizona

Arizona, a southwestern U.S. state, is best known for the Grand Canyon, the mile-deep chasm carved by the Colorado River. Flagstaff, a ponderosa pine–covered mountain town, is a major gateway to the Grand Canyon. Other natural sites include Saguaro National Park, protecting cactus-filled Sonoran Desert landscape.

2 Recent Items: Arizona

Katie Hobbs Defeats Kari Lake In AZ | Why T**** Wants To Run For President Again

Category: Entertainment, Media

Arizona Man Fatally Shot At RV Dealer By Military Veteran

Category: News

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

2 Recent Items: Democrats

Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader after Democrats lose control of the House

Category: Agriculture, News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.