CNN published this video item, entitled “Meet the man running against Hungary’s autocratic leader” – below is their description.

Péter Márki-Zay is the 49 year old small-town mayor and father of seven running against Putin-allied, Tucker Carlson-endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. On the latest Reality Check, Márki-Zay tells CNN’s John Avlon why the upcoming April election matters to Americans and discuss why both Orban and Tucker Carlson are obsessed with George Soros.

Chapters

00:00 – Hungary’s PM criticized by some as an autocrat

01:36 – The conservative Christian running against Orbán

03:51 – Márki-Zay on Russia and Ukraine

04:43 – Some American conservatives embrace Orbán

06:55 – Why Hungary matters to democracy today

