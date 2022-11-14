Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Meet Teddy, the 9-year-old World Cup superfan” – below is their description.

Few people are as excited for the World Cup as a super fan we met in Doha.

Teddy McLawhon has been studying the players and has predicted outcomes of nearly every match in the group stages of the tournament.

And he is only nine years old.

